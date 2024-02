Farmers' march | Section 144 in Delhi from Feb 12 for a month: Police

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 across the national capital in view of widespread tension and "social unrest" due to the farmers' Delhi Chalo March on Tuesday. The order will be in place for a month.

The order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Monday prohibited any type of rally or procession and blocking of roads and passages.

Delhi Police order has imposed a ban on tractor rallies trying to cross the borders of the national capital.

Farmers from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are expected to enter Delhi during their march. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)