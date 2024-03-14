Farmers 'Mahapanchayat' today: Delhi Police allow gathering of 5,000, no tractors

Farmers have got permission from Delhi Police to hold their 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday (March 14) with the condition of gathering not exceeding 5,000, no tractor trolleys, and no march.

Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements that may lead to a heavy traffic jam in the national capital on March 14.

Traffic advisory

The police have also issued a traffic advisory for commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi.

The umbrella body of farmers' organisations, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the three central agri laws, has said they will hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan where a resolution will be passed to "intensify the fight" against the policies of the government.

The SKM in a statement issued on Tuesday said that the Delhi Police have given them the NOC for conducting the mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on March 14 and arranging parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets and ambulance with the support of the municipal administration of Delhi.

Permission till 2:30 PM

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan told PTI that farmers are allowed to hold the 'mahapanchayat' with the gathering to not significantly exceed 5,000.

He said the farmers have given them the undertaking where they were asked to not come with tractors, without any weapon and also promised that they will not hold any march in Delhi.

Another police officer said the farmers have also been asked to vacate the ground soon after culmination of their programme after 2.30 pm.

He said strict action may be taken if they dont follow the undertakings and indulge in breaking the law and order in Delhi.

"We hope the SKM leadership will abide by the undertaking they have given to us," the DCP said.

The traffic may be affected in various parts of Delhi due to the farmers gathering at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, police said.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police statement, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Barakhamba Road, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Jai Singh Road, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Sansad Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg, Minto Road, Ashoka Road, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover, Connaught Circus, Bhavbhuti Marg, DDU Marg and Chaman Lal Marg are likely to be affected due to the farmers gathering in Delhi.

The advisory said the traffic may be diverted on Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk, Jhandewalan round about, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Barakhamba Road, Janpath Road, KG Marg crossing and round about of GPO (Gol Post Office) from 6 am on Thursday.

The Delhi traffic police also advised the people going towards ISBT, railway station or airport to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand.

"We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period," the advisory said.

The three Delhi borders – Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur – have been witnessing a heavy deployment of paramilitary personnel to stop the ongoing protest of the farmers demanding to march to Delhi.

Hundreds of farmers are still sitting at Punjab-Haryana borders for the past one month.

Traffic AdvisoryIn view of Farmers’ Mahapanchayat on 14.03.2024 at Ramlila Ground, traffic restrictions will be effective.Please follow the advisory.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/438mr3j9Fc — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 13, 2024

