Election Commission meets representatives of Delhi's political parties

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of political parties at Palika Kendra in central Delhi on Wednesday morning.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha and party leader Jasmin Shah attended the meeting.

An election commission official said the meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics.

Sources earlier said the Election Commission will review on Wednesday the preparedness of its poll machinery in Delhi, where assembly elections are due early next year.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 23 next year and polls are to be held before that. PTI

