ED wants AAP's election strategy details from Kejriwal's phone: Atishi

AAP leader Atishi alleged on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was trying to get arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s mobile phone to know details of the party’s Lok Sabha election plans.

Accusing the ED of acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Delhi minister said: “Actually, it is the BJP and not the ED that wants to know what is there on Kejriwal's phone.”

Kejriwal’s phone

Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and is in its custody till April 1.

Atishi said the ED’s insistence of getting hold of Kejriwal’s mobile phone was suspicious as the phone was only a few months old and did not exist when the liquor policy was formed and implemented.

At BJP’s behest

This proves that the agency was working as a "political weapon" of the BJP, she told the media in New Delhi.

The excise policy was implemented in 2021-22.

The ED has said that Kejriwal's phone of that period is not available, and now it wants the password of his new phone, Atishi said.

Election strategy

"They want it because they will find in it details of AAP's Lok Sabha poll strategy, campaign plans, talks with INDIA bloc leaders and information regarding media and social media strategy," she said.

The 2021-22 liquor policy was scrapped following allegations of corruption.