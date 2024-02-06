ED raids premises of Kejriwal’s personal secretary; ‘won’t be scared,’ says Atishi

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids on at least 10 locations linked to people linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary and the party’s Rajya Sabha MP as part of a money laundering probe.

Those raided include Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta and former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar, official sources said.

We will not be afraid: Atishi

Reacting to the raids, Delhi minister Atishi alleged that they were the BJP’s means to “supress” the AAP, adding that her party is not intimidated by the searches.

“ED raids are going on against AAP leaders and people associated with AAP. Raids are underway at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal's PA and others. BJP want to suppress our party through central agencies but I want to tell them that we will not be afraid," Atishi said in a press conference on Tuesday.

She said while the ED has been harassing AAP leaders for the past two years in the name of the liquor scam, not a single evidence has been found against any of the accused so far.

“For the last 2 years, AAP leaders are being threatened. In the name of this so-called liquor scam, someone's house is raided, someone gets summons and someone is arrested...Even after hundreds of raids in two years, ED has not been able to recover even a single rupee. Even after two years, ED has not found any concrete evidence and the court has also repeatedly asked that evidence should be presented.”

Atishi on Monday said that she will do an "explosive expose" on the agency.

"I will be doing an explosive expose on ED at 10am tomorrow! Watch this space #BigEDExposebyAAP," she said in a post on X on Monday.

Her Cabinet colleague, Saurabh Bharadwaj, also posted on X about it.

"Big expose on BJP's Extortion Department (ED)," Bharadwaj said.

(With inputs from agencies)