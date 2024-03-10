Don’t serve dinner if husbands chant Modi's name, Kejriwal tells women voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a unique poll pitch on March 9 when he exhorted women voters not to serve dinner to their husbands if they wanted to vote for PM Modi.

The AAP supremo also urged women voters to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal's appeal to women

Addressing women during the course of the 'Mahila Samman Samaroh' in Delhi’s Town Hall, Kejriwal said, “Many men are chanting PM Modi's name, but you have to set it right. If your husband chants Modi's name, tell him you won't serve him dinner."

Urging the women to bring their husbands around to vote for his party, Kejriwal told them to ask their husbands what the BJP has done for them. "Tell them, Kejriwal has made your electricity free, bus tickets free and now he is giving ₹ 1,000 to women. What has BJP done for them? Then why vote for BJP?"

The Delhi Chief Minister even went to the extent of appealing to women voters to make their husbands swear by them so that they do not vote for the BJP. "Every husband has to listen to his wife. Isn't it? And if a wife makes him swear on her, he is bound to follow her," Kejriwal said.

Money brings real empowerment

In a bid to outdo the BJP’s much touted ‘Nari Shakti Vandan’ campaign, the AAP-led Delhi government announced in its 2024–25 budget the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana', a scheme under which every women in Delhi will be provided a monthly allowance of ₹1,000.

Referring to the scheme, Kejriwal said it is money which brings real empowerment. "Empowerment will happen when there is money. Real empowerment will happen now when every woman gets ₹1,000 every month,” said the Delhi Chief Minister.