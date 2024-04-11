Delhi’s Vigilance Directorate sacks Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar

The Directorate of Vigilance in Delhi has terminated the services of jailed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar.

In a release dated April 10, Special Secretary Vigilance, YVVJ Rajshekhar passed the order citing a case of 2007 pending against Kumar.

“The Competent Authority hereby terminates the engagement of Bibhav Kumar, in terms of the provisions of Rule 5 of the Central Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1965, with immediate effect," the order read.

The order said that a government employee named Mahesh Pal had accused Kumar of abusing him and obstructing him from doing his duty.

"The Station House Officer, Police Station, Sector-20 Noida, vide Letter dated 29.04.23 (Page 76/C) has informed that the FIR No. 102/2007 was filed on 25.01.2007 by the complainant Sh. Mahesh Pal who was posted at Development Authority, Sector 6, Noida. The said FIR was registered under Sections 353/504/506 of IPC against Sh. Rajeev Kwnar S’o Sh. Ram Kewal and Sh. Bibhay Kumar _S/o_ Sh. Maheshwar Roy for obstructing the complainant, a public servant, from discharging his duty and abusing/ threatening the complainant," a copy of the order read.

A case was also filed against Kumar on the matter.

The order said that Kumar’s trial is at the stage of evidence and he has not been cleared from the vigilance department yet.

The order also stressed that the character and antecedent verification of the personal staff of ministers should be done before engaging non-government officials.

Kumar was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) this week in the money laundering probe into the Delhi excise scam case in which Kejriwal has been arrested.