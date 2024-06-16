Delhi’s sears at 44.9°C, six notches above normal

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Sunday was recorded six notches above normal at 44.9 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 33.2 degrees Celsius, 5.7 notches above the season's average.

For Monday, the Met office has predicted mainly clear skies and heat wave to severe heat wave to with warm night conditions and strong surface winds.

At 5.30 pm, the humidity was recorded at 19 per cent.

The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 195 at 6 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)