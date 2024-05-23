Delhi’s Lady Sri Ram College joins growing list of institutions to get bomb threat

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Delhi University's prestigious Lady Sri Ram College received a bomb threat on Thursday, officials said, a day after a similar e-mail was received by the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said a call was received at 4.38 pm and two fire tenders have been pressed into service.

The local police, a bomb disposal squad, a bomb detection team have arrived at the spot along with a dog squad and are conducting searches.

The officials said they have found nothing suspicious yet.

The Lady Sri Ram College becomes the latest prominent establishment to have received a bomb threat.

Over the past few weeks, bomb threat emails have been received by many establishments in the national capital, including schools and hospitals. Delhi's Chacha Nehru Hospital received a bomb threat on April 30 while more than 150 schools got threats from a Russia-based mailing service company on May 1.

Twenty hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails from a Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 12.

Seven Delhi hospitals and the Tihar Jail received bomb threats from the same Cyprus-based mailing service company on May 14. The Delhi Police is conducting investigations into the email bomb threats. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)