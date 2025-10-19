Delhi’s Diwali chaos fuels fresh comparisons with Bengaluru's traffic jams

Bengaluru residents, daily combatting traffic chaos on its narrow roads, can take heart. The country's capital Delhi too appears to be battling massive traffic jams ahead of the Diwali rush causing much grief and frustration among commuters.

Social media has been swamped by images of gridlocked roads and stalled vehicles in the capital caused by Diwali shoppers. However, netizens swiftly shifted focus on another key contender of India’s urban traffic travails – Bengaluru.

Social media users reacting to visuals of Delhi’s choked roads noted that critics who routinely target Bengaluru’s notorious traffic snarls were conspicuously silent. What about Bengaluru? “Where are all the anti-Bengaluru gang now? They’ll stay quiet about this,” one user remarked. Another quipped about Delhi traffic chaos, “It’s fine… because it’s not Bangalore, right?”. According to X users, "Media channels will be like, ok, its not Bengaluru so we will not bat an eye on this". A third user pointed out, “It’s not Bangalore and all the elites don’t care.” Also read: Yamuna waterlogging causes massive traffic jams in Delhi Some even joked that the only reason Bengaluru was free of traffic this week was because most of its residents had left the city to go back home for the festive break. While another user said that Bengaluru is not the only city that has traffic problems or drainage problems. “The entire country has problems around this. Let's demand for repair of the broken cities but Bengaluru is not alone. Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi - Every city has an issue,” said another user. Delhi roads choked Meanwhile, Delhi is grappling with relentless traffic congestion across major routes as the festive season picks up.

VIDEO | Roads of the national capital witness heavy traffic as people, in large numbers, head home ahead of Diwali. Visuals from Anand Vihar. #Delhi #Diwali2025 #traffic



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/VDcV4NGVlN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 19, 2025