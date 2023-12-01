Delhi’s air quality remains very poor as temperature dips

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The air quality in the national capital remained in the very poor category on Friday while the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity was recorded as 100 per cent at 8.30 am The weather office has predicted shallow to moderate fog from December 1 to 5.

The air quality was recorded as 380 at 11 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI

