Delhi's air quality falls into very poor category with AQI at 333

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) It was a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The weather office has forecast a mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 90 per cent.

The air quality stood at 333 which falls in the very poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI

