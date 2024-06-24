Delhi water crisis: Atishi continues hunger strike; ministers urge PM Modi to resolve issue

Even as Delhi's water minister Atishi continued her indefinite hunger strike, which entered the fourth day on Monday (June 24), Delhi cabinet ministers have written a letter to Prime Narendra Modi urging him to resolve the water crisis in the national capital on a priority basis.

Atishi said on Monday that despite adverse health effects she will continue her hunger strike until Haryana released the "rightful share of Delhi's water".



"My blood pressure and sugar levels are dropping and my weight has gone down. Ketone level is very high which can have harmful effects in the long run. No matter how much my body suffers, I will continue the fast till Haryana releases water," she said.



In a video message, the Delhi minister said she was medically examined by doctors on Sunday. According to the minister, Haryana has reduced Delhi's share in Yamuna water by 100 million gallons per day (MGD) for the last three weeks. The 100 MGD less water has caused a shortage, affecting 28 lakh people in Delhi, she said. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena after a meeting with the AAP delegation on Sunday said Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has assured to look into whether his state can provide extra water to the city

Delhi cabinet ministers write to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Environment minister Gopal Rai told the media that Delhi cabinet ministers have written a letter to PM Modi urging him to resolve the water crisis in the national capital on a priority basis.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi cabinet ministers said Atishi's indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her health is deteriorating.

The ministers held a meeting at the hunger strike site in Jangpura's Bhogal, where they decided to write a letter to the prime minister seeking a solution to the issue.

"We also invite Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, all officers to Wazirabad, Bawana to see the readings of flow metres and see the water levels of the river there. Data is available for the water released by Haryana and they can see for themselves how the water has reduced," he said.

Asserting that Delhi should get its due share of water, the minister announced that in the evening a candle light march will be carried out in support of Atishi's indefinite fast.

(With inputs from agencies)