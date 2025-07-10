    • The Federal
    Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, triggering waterlogging and traffic jams. Photo: PTI

    Delhi wakes up to heavy showers, waterlogging; IMD forecasts more rain

    Heavy rainfall across the national capital on Thursday morning led to traffic jams and a significant drop in the minimum temperature

    Agencies
    10 July 2025 10:40 AM IST  (Updated:2025-07-10 05:10:49)

    New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, triggering waterlogging and traffic jams.

    The minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 23 degrees Celsius, 4.3 notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    Humidity levels were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

    The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35.6 degrees Celsius.

    Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 63, in the 'satisfactory' category, at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI

