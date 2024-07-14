Delhi: Teen storms into GTB Hospital, shoots patient dead and leaves

A teenager on Sunday (July 14) barged into Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, allegedly shot dead a 32-year-old man admitted in a ward, and left as dramatically as he had come.

The victim, Riyazuddin, was admitted to the hospital with complaints of acute stomach ache on June 23. He was undergoing treatment for abdominal infection in Ward 24, said the police.

Lone shooter

Around 4 pm, an 18-year-old man stormed into the ward and fired at Riyazuddin. Police said the shooter had come alone into the ward.

Riyazuddin was injured in the gunshot but was later declared dead, police said.

“The PCR call regarding the incident in Ward No. 24 was received at the GTB Enclave police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.