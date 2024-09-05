Delhi: Teachers detained during anti-NEP protests

Over 25 teachers were detained in Central Delhi’s Mandi House on Thursday (September 05) during a unity march protesting NEP 2020, paper leaks, and reduced reservations in education.

On Teachers’ Day, student and teacher associations from various universities organised a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar. Police detained them when they tried to move toward the Embassy area.

The Federation of Central University Teachers Associations (FEDCUTA) claimed teachers were forcibly detained to prevent the march.

However, protests at Jantar Mantar continued, with students raising slogans against the police and pointing out education-related issues.

