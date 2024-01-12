Delhi shivers in intense cold; records minimum temperature of 3.9°C, lowest this season

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The national capital reeled under severe cold conditions on Friday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest this season so far, according to weather department officials.

The maximum temperature settled at 19.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, they said.

According to the India Meteorological Department's data, Friday's minimum temperature was the lowest for this date since 2018. On January 12, 2017, the city recorded a low of 3 degrees Celsius, it showed.

Humidity levels during the day oscillated between 45 per cent and 100 per cent, the IMD said.

Dense fog also blanketed many parts of the city, with the Palam Observatory reporting zero visibility at 5:30 am, it added.

According to the railways, 23 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one hour to six hours due to the fog.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies and dense fog in the morning for Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 19 and 5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm on Friday was 340, which stands in the ‘very poor’ category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI

