Delhi records highest-ever temperature in India at 52.3 degrees C: Reports

Reeling under sweltering heat, Delhi's Mungeshpur area on Wednesday (May 29) logged a maximum of 52.3 degrees Celsius, the highest-ever temperature recorded in the city, officials said.

Some reports said that the temperature recorded in Delh is the highest-ever in India.

A senior weather department official, however, said they are checking whether the sensors gave the correct reading to confidently confirm if this was indeed the hottest day ever in the country, according to a report on NDTV.

The weather station in the northwest Delhi locality recorded 49.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday (May 28). A day later, the temperature rose further with the weather station recording a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4:14 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) website.

An IMD official said this is the highest-ever maximum temperature recorded so far in Delhi.

About two hours later after recording the highest-ever maximum temperature, there was respite from the heat as Delhi received light rain.

Hot winds from Rajasthan making it worse

Explaining the reason behind the rising mercury, IMD regional head Kuldeep Srivastava said the city's outskirts are the first areas to be hit by hot winds from Rajasthan.

"Parts of Delhi are particularly susceptible to the early arrival of these hot winds, worsening the already severe weather. Areas like Mungeshpur, Narela and Najafgarh are the first to experience the full force of these hot winds," he said.

Mahesh Palawat, the vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, said, "In open areas with vacant land, there is increased radiation. Direct sunlight and lack of shade make these regions exceptionally hot."

"When wind blows from the west, it affects these areas first. As they are on the outskirts, temperatures rise rapidly," Palawat added.

Open areas and barren land are contributing to higher temperatures due to increased radiation, said IMD's Charan Singh.

IMD issues red alert for Delhi

On the second day of the record-breaking heat, the mercury in the national capital soared by more than 9 degrees Celsius pushing up the ambient temperature much higher than the 2002 record of 49.2 degree Celsius, according to NDTV.

In view of the sweltering heat, the IMD issued a red alert, warning its 30 million residents of a "very high likelihood of developing heat illness and heat stroke in all ages", while advising "extreme care needed for vulnerable people".

Power demand surpasses estimates

With temperatures soaring, the city peak power demand rose to an all-time high of 8,302 MW at 15:36:32 hours on Wednesday (May 29), according to power discom officials.

It is the first time in the history of the national capital that its power demand has crossed the 8,300-MW mark. Power distribution companies had estimated the demand to peak at 8,200 MW this summer.

29/05/2024: 16:35 IST; Thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi and NCR, Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, — RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) May 29, 2024

Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions very likely in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, many parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, few parts of West Madhya Pradesh isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and heatwave conditions very likely pic.twitter.com/9N6Hr3z8dZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 29, 2024

(With agency inputs)