Delhi recorded lowest PM levels in seven years during 2025, says CAQM

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Delhi recorded its lowest ever average concentrations of Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) in the year 2025 in the last seven years, barring the Covid-affected year 2020, the CAQM said on Friday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), since its inception in 2021, has initiated various policy measures and field actions towards the abatement of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"The year 2025 has witnessed the lowest ever average values for PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations, barring the Covid-affected year 2020. With persistent field-level efforts and targeted policy initiatives for quantified results in the short, medium and long term, it is expected that the air quality scenario over Delhi will see further gradual but marked improvement, year on year," an official statement said.

During the period of 2018–2025, Delhi recorded its lowest ever average concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 in 2025, with annual average PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations at 198 µg/m³ and 97 µg/m³, respectively, it said. PTI

