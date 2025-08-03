Heavy rains lash Delhi, lead to waterlogging in several areas

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas, including Deoli, Panchkuian Road, Moti Bagh, ITO, Mukherjee Nagar and Pul Prahladpur.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in various areas between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Mayur Vihar received the highest rainfall at 27 mm between 11.30 pm on Saturday and 2.30 am on Sunday. Pusa recorded 24.5 mm, Najafgarh 22 mm, Pragati Maidan 18.7 mm, Palam 14.2 mm, and Safdarjung 8.2 mm during the same period. Light showers were also reported from Lodi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar.

According to the weather department, rain activity had remained subdued on Friday and during the day on Saturday before intensifying late evening onward. Between 8.30 am on August 1 and 8.30 am on August 2, Ayanagar recorded 11 mm of rainfall, followed by 4.6 mm in Safdarjung and 4.2 mm in Lodi Road.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius, 2.9 notches below the season's average, according to IMD.

The IMD has forecast moderate rain, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8:30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 78, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI

