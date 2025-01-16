Delhi polls: Cong promises Rs 500 LPG cylinder, free ration, electricity

The Congress party announced on Thursday (January 16) that, if elected to power in Delhi, it would offer LPG cylinders at ₹500, provide free ration kits, and supply free electricity up to 300 units to city residents.

The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who was addressing a press conference here with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

'Five guarantees'

"Congress will fulfil its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi," Reddy said.

Cong's promises

On January 6, the Congress announced its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' promising a monthly monetary grant of Rs 2,500 to women, if it is voted to power.

On January 8, the party announced its 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana,' under which it promised to provide free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

