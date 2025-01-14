Delhi polls: Chirag Paswan says LJP will contest a few seats ‘to strengthen alliance’

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday (January 14) said that his party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) would contest next month’s Delhi assembly elections.

“Lok Janshakti Party’s (Ram Vilas) policy is to strengthen the NDA alliance and to contest elections on only those seats where victory will strengthen the alliance. Like Jharkhand, in Delhi elections, winnability will also matter more than the numbers. We will contest only those seats where the candidates of LJP (Ram Vilas) have a stronghold. We will not compromise with our strike rate by contesting additional seats. We will contest on seats which would allow us to win,” Paswan told journalists.

Paswan blasts AAP

The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief accused former Delhi chief minister and national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal of insulting people from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He said the people of Delhi would keep this in mind while casting their votes, and that the NDA would form the next government.

“The people of Delhi are calling for mercy against the false promises made by AAP and Kejriwal. He has insulted the people of Bihar by calling them fake. Just to win elections, he has labelled people from UP and Bihar as fake (voters),” said Chirag Paswan.

Last day to file nominations

The last day for filing nominations for the Delhi polls is January 17. The BJP has already declared its candidates for 59 out of the 70 seats. It is reported that the party may ask its alliance partners LJP (Ram Vilas) and JD(U) to contest some of the remaining seats.

AAP had an astounding victory in the 2020 assembly elections in Delhi, winning 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP won the remaining 8 seats, while the Congress did not win a single seat.

The polls will be held on February 5, and the votes will be counted on February 8.