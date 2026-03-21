Delhi Police seal UNI office after HC order, agency cries foul

Delhi Police on Friday (March 20) sealed the office of United News of India (UNI) in central Delhi, acting on a directive linked to a Delhi High Court order that upheld the cancellation of the agency’s land allotment.

Police teams reached UNI’s premises on Rafi Marg with adequate deployment to execute the sealing process. The action followed the dismissal of a petition filed by the news agency challenging the Land and Development Office’s (L&DO) decision to revoke its allotment. The L&DO functions under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Police deny wrongdoing

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said due legal procedure was followed during the operation. He maintained that no misconduct took place and added that the entire process was videographed to ensure transparency.

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A notice pasted outside the premises stated that the property had been taken over by the Government of India pursuant to the March 20, 2026 judgement of the Delhi High Court, warning that any unauthorised entry or use would invite legal action.

UNI alleges manhandling, forced eviction

However, UNI described the development as an “attack on press freedom” and alleged that its staff were forcibly evicted from the premises. The agency claimed that several employees were not allowed to collect their personal belongings during the eviction process.

In a post on X, UNI said the sealing of its office had raised serious concerns about media freedom in the country. It also alleged that women journalists were manhandled during the operation.

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A purported video circulating on social media appears to show a confrontation between police personnel and a woman journalist, who is seen losing her balance and falling during the exchange. Voices in the background can be heard objecting to the manner in which she was handled.

The agency further alleged that some police personnel were intoxicated while on duty and that both police officials and lawyers present at the site engaged in verbal abuse. Police have not responded to these specific claims.

Assault on press freedom: CPI MP Sandosh Kumar

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar on Friday condemned the sealing of the UNI office and called it an assault on press freedom.

In a statement issued in New Delhi, Kumar said the incident was "unprecedented".

"The forcible takeover of the Rafi Marg office of United News of India (UNI) - the oldest news agency in the country - by the Delhi Police is a grave and unprecedented assault on press freedom," Kumar said.

"Journalists were dragged and manhandled; even women journalists were not spared. The employees were denied the basic opportunity to collect their belongings or hear from the management. The entire operation was carried out with shocking disregard for legality, dignity and democratic norms," he alleged.

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"The image of journalists being beaten up inside their newsroom is a chilling reminder of how fragile media freedom has become in India," the Left leader said.

Kumar said the incident raises "serious concerns about the misuse of state power to intimidate and silence media”. Calling it a dangerous pattern, he said such "authoritarian overreach" must be condemned unequivocally and accountability must be fixed without delay.