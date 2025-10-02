Delhi police foil plot to kill comedian Munawar Faruqui, two arrested

The Delhi police have arrested two members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang who were allegedly assigned to murder stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui.

According to a PTI report quoting police officials, the arrests took place after a gunfight on Jaitpur–Kalindi Kunj Road.

Also Read: Delhi police arrest man who snatched MP's gold chain after CCTV breakthrough

Keeping track of movements

The suspects, identified as Rahul from Panipat and Sahil from Bhiwani in Haryana, were acting on instructions from foreign-based gangster Rohit Godara, who was working in collaboration with Goldy Brar and Virender Charan, to kill the comedian.

Police said the duo had allegedly conducted recce in Mumbai and Bengaluru to track Faruqui’s movements. Acting on a tip-off about their presence near New Friends Colony, a trap was laid on Kalindi Kunj-Pushta Road.

Around 3 am, a suspicious bike was spotted and police intercepted the vehicle, following which the gangsters opened fire. Police retaliated, injuring Rahul, who received a gunshot wound and is wanted in connection with a triple murder in Yamunanagar, Haryana, in December 2024, PTI reported.

Also Read: Delhi Police arrests second accused in CM Rekha Gupta attack case

Also on Bishnoi gang's target

Munawar Faruqui, winner of Bigg Boss 2024 with 14.2 million Instagram followers, has been under threat for some time. Last year, police intelligence had flagged a possible attack on him after a shooting incident in Delhi, prompting his hurried return to Mumbai.

He is also reportedly on the hit list of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Criminal activity linked to the Goldy Brar gang has increasingly targeted celebrities.

Earlier this week, Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a person named Dilip Choudhary for threatening comedian Kapil Sharma, who claimed to be a member of the Godara-Brar gang.

On September 12, two shooters on a motorcycle fired outside actor Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly, an attack for which the same gang claimed responsibility.