Delhi police file FIR after massive fire at Ghazipur landfill site

Delhi police have filed a complaint against unknown persons after a major fire triggered by gasses at the Ghazipur landfill in east Delhi sent plumes of smoke rising in the sky, inconveniencing residents.

The police FIR covered charges including endangering life or personal safety of others and making atmosphere noxious to health.

The Delhi Fire Service said a big fire erupted in the landfill on Sunday evening due to the gases produced in the massive mountain of waste. A few officials blamed hot and dry weather conditions as the likely trigger for the fire.

"It's been 15 hours since the fire broke out. This smoke is not any common smoke, it is very poisonous,” said Ram Kumar of Gharoli village which lies close to the site. “We are unable to keep our eyes open due to irritation and are breathing with difficulty," he added.

Some residents told PTI that due to smoke they were not able to send their children to the school.

Will investigate: Atishi



Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said the Ghazipur landfill fire incident will be investigated to ascertain the cause of the blaze.

She said Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal visited the site on Sunday, followed by Mayor Shelly Oberoi a day later. “Delhi Fire Service tenders were deployed through the night and the blaze has been doused,” she said.

“We will surely carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire and the process by which it started," Atishi told the media.



Mayor Oberoi said, "(The situation) is better now. The smoke will be completely controlled in next 5 hours. We will investigate the matter. The BJP is only making allegations. It is not a time for politics."



The BJP accused the MCD and the AAP government of not taking any action.

(With agency inputs)

