Delhi Police cop suspended for 'kicking' namazis in Inderlok; area tense

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Friday suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly kicking a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, police said.

The incident happened during the 'Asar ki namaz' around 2 pm near Inderlok Metro Station.

Locals in response blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepping up of security in the area to maintain law and order situation.

The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

The video showed a sub-inspector kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.

"In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge who was seen in the video has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

Soon after the incident, the police took cognisance of the video and initiated a probe, Meena said.

Earlier in the day, the DCP met the protestors and assured them that strict action would be taken against the accused, an official said.

The Delhi Congress termed the incident "shameful" in a post on X.

"Very shameful! @DelhiPolice's jawan is kicking people offering namaz on the road. What could be more shameful than this?" the party said in a post in Hindi. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)