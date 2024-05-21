Delhi Police arrest one for attacking Kanhaiya Kumar, on tail of others

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly assaulted and attacked with ink Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Kumar last week, officials said.

The police said the accused, Ajay Kumar, was arrested from his residence in New Usmanpur, the area where the incident occurred, adding that efforts are on to round up the other accused in the case.

The incident took place on May 17 when Kanhaiya Kumar, INDIA bloc nominee from North East Delhi seat, was coming out from the AAP office in New Usmanpur after a party meeting with local Councillor Chhaya Sharma when a group of people attacked him.

According to the complaint by Sharma, "Some persons came and put garland around Kanhaiya Kumar. After garlanding him, some persons threw ink on Kanhaiya Kumar and tried to assault him." Sharma had added that when she tried to intervene, the group misbehaved with her and threatened her.

Based on Sharma's complaint, an FIR was lodged against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assaults or uses criminal force), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Ajay was arrested from his house in New Usmanpur on Tuesday morning, a senior police officer said.

"Efforts are being made to round up the other accused," the officer added. PTI BM RPA

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)