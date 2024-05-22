Delhi Police arrest man who drew anti-Kejriwal graffiti on walls of coaches, Metro stations

Delhi Police on Wednesday (May 22) arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on charges of defacing the walls of stations and coaches of the Delhi Metro with anti-Arvind Kejriwal graffiti.

The 33-year-old accused, who wrote the messages and posted the photographs on his Instagram account has been identified as Ankit Goel.

On Monday, several pictures of the graffiti targeting the Delhi chief minister went viral on social media, eliciting a sharp condemnation from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

A CCTV video of the man writing on the wall of a metro station also went viral soon after.

Who is Ankit Goel?

Goel, who is a loan manager in a government bank in Bareilly, came to Delhi, wrote the messages and returned to his city, an officer investigating the case said.

Goel told police he was earlier an AAP supporter, but he became disaffected due to the "recent developments" in the party, the officer said.

The messages scribbled inside metro trains and at stations were shared through the Instagram account "ankit.goel_91".

One of the messages written inside a metro coach read, "Kejriwal Dilli Chhor Dijiye (Kejriwal, leave Delhi). Please. Otherwise, you will have to remember three slaps, which you planted (sic) before the election. Now the real and actual punch/slap will be there soon. Today's meeting at Jhandewalan.... Ankit.Goel_91."