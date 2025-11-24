Delhi police arrest 15 for 'using pepper spray' on officers during anti-pollution protest

The Delhi police have arrested 15 people for allegedly obstructing personnel, assaulting them, and blocking the road during a protest at India Gate over rising air pollution levels in the capital, an official said on Monday (November 24).

Protest disrupts emergency access

The situation escalated on Sunday (November 23) when some demonstrators allegedly used pepper spray on police officers as they were being removed from the site, the official added.

A senior police officer said the protesters had gathered near the C-Hexagon and were informed that their demonstration at that spot was hindering ambulances and medical staff attempting to pass through.

"The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used pepper spray on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer said, adding that 15 protesters have been arrested so far.

Delhi's worsening air quality

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, in a statement, said the city's worsening air quality has become a "serious risk" to public health and alleged that authorities have failed to address the root causes of pollution.

It further alleged that air quality has remained in the "severe" category, while the government relies on "cosmetic measures" such as water sprinklers, cloud seeding and spraying near Air Quality Index (AQI) stations instead of finding long-term solutions to tackle the issue.

(With agency inputs)