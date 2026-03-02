Delhi launches Pink Smart Card, women to get free bus travel

In a major push towards women’s empowerment, the Delhi government has launched the ‘Saheli Pink Smart Card’, offering completely free bus travel for women across the national capital.

The scheme was formally launched by President Droupadi Murmu at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium during the “Sashakt Nari, Samriddh Delhi” programme.

Under this initiative, women can now travel anywhere in Delhi on DTC buses without purchasing tickets and without any limit on the number of trips.

Scheme details

The Pink Smart Card operates under the National Common Mobility Card system. It can also be used on the Metro and other transport services on a prepaid basis.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the launch a moment of happiness for the city. “It is a matter of great happiness that in Delhi, we have launched three new schemes for the daughters and sisters of Delhi, along with clearing their pending dues,” she said.

“For free travel across Delhi in DTC buses, women will be able to travel anywhere, any number of times, without facing any inconvenience. It will be completely free, and this will be implemented under a common mobility card that can also be used on the metro and other transport services on a prepaid basis,” she added.

Financial inclusion

Alongside the Pink Smart Card, President Murmu also launched the ‘Meri Poonji, Mera Adhikar’ scheme.

Under this initiative, 40,642 girls will benefit from a Rs 100 crore Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), aimed at strengthening financial inclusion and long-term empowerment.

President Murmu expressed confidence in the new measures. “I am confident that all these newly launched schemes will empower the sisters and daughters of Delhi and make a significant contribution towards building a prosperous Delhi. I congratulate Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her entire team for initiating these efforts,” she said.

Pink movement

Delhi now joins states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra in expanding pink-themed mobility initiatives.

In Tamil Nadu, pink buses offer free travel for women, pink autos are driven by women in Chennai, and pink patrol vehicles have been deployed to enhance safety across major cities.

In Bengaluru, the pink initiative, launched on February 14, is branded as Sakhi Auto. The service is strictly by women, for women. Maharashtra has deployed thousands of Pink E-Rickshaws, particularly in Pune, with over 10,000 vehicles being rolled out across eight districts, including Nagpur and Mumbai.

It is heartening to see pink initiatives, once pioneered as regional pilots, now scaling into a national movement. It is a welcome change to see authorities putting women’s needs at the very heart of public policy and urban planning.

