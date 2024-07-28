LIVE | Owner, coordinator of Delhi coaching centre where 3 students died, arrested

Delhi Police on Sunday (July 28) arrested the owner and coordinator of a coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar area where three students drowned after its basement was flooded following a drain burst caused by heavy rains.

Police have booked them under charges of culpable homicide among other charges.

"We have registered an FIR at Rajinder Nagar Police Station under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 106(1) (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 115(2) (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings) and 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation. So far we have detained two people -- owner and coordinator of the coaching centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan said.



Amid protests by students in the wake of the deaths and criticism by BJP, which has accused the Delhi Municipal Corporation of failing to clean the drains, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed that take strict action be taken against commercial activities being run in basements of such institutes.

Mayor orders action against erring institutes

Oberoi directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against all such coaching centres across Delhi which are under the jurisdiction of MCD and running commercial activities in basements, which she said are in violation of building bye-laws and are not as per norms.

She also called for an inquiry to identify if any MCD officers were responsible in the incident.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

"Yesterday some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajinder Nagar due to flooding and out of them three students lost their lives. This is very shocking. This incident needs thorough investigation and swift and strongest possible action," Oberoi said.

"It is also our responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not recur in any part of Delhi," the mayor added.

Directing the MCD commissioner to take action against coaching centres being run from basements, Oberoi asked for an immediate inquiry to identify if any officers of MCD are also responsible for the incident.

"If any official is found guilty, strongest possible action be taken against them," she said.

Students stage protest

The arrests come after IAS aspirants staged a protest against the management of the coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar area in the wake of the deaths.

“MCD is responsible…they did not ensure safety measures. Both MCD and RAU’s IAS are at fault, they should be held jointly liable. We have been protesting since last night but no higher authority has spoken to us yet. We expect that the death toll may be higher,” a student named Yuvraj told ANI.

BJP slams Delhi government

The incident led to a fierce critique of the ruling AAP from the BJP, which accused the local MLA of neglecting repeated local appeals to clean the drains.

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva demanded an inquiry into alleged corruption involving Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, and their administration. "There should be an investigation into why the Delhi Municipal Corporation failed to clean the drains," he said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also condemned the AAP government, asserting that Kejriwal's administration ignored local concerns. "These children came here to build their futures, but the government of Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Durgesh Pathak failed to address any local requests. For a week, people had been urging Durgesh Pathak to clean the drainage systems. Arvind Kejriwal and Durgesh Pathak are responsible for these deaths," she said.

Follow this space for more live updates: