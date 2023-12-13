Delhi: Outlet at petrol pump selling products made by Tihar inmates inaugurated

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) An outlet selling clothes, candles, and soaps made by Tihar Jail inmates was inaugurated at a petrol pump here on Tuesday by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, officials said.

The 'Convenio Store' has been set up by the Delhi Prison Department and the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the reformation and reintegration of prisoners into society after their release from jail, they said.

The outlet at the company-owned company-operated IOCL filling station at Masjid Moth in south Delhi will offer clothes, imitation jewellery, bakery and confectionery items, candles, soaps, and furniture, officials said.

The products will be sold by inmates once they are out of jail after serving their sentence, they added.

"This store is not just a retail outlet, it's a symbol of hope and transformation. It's our duty to reintegrate them (prisoners) into the mainstream after their time in jail so they can get another chance in life," Saxena said.

"By providing a platform for inmates to display and sell their products, we are actively contributing to their rehabilitation and reintegration into society," he added.

According to Tihar Jail officials, said the outlet will foster equality and act as a bridge between the prison and the society.

Additionally, carpentry, weaving, papermaking, baking, and other vocational courses such as hair cutting, and refrigerator/air conditioner repair are being offered to the inmates, they said.

Meanwhile, Saxena also inaugurated a 'Hathkargha' unit in jail number 6 for woman prisoners, a statement said.

Skill training is being provided to women prisoners in the field of Hathkargha and Hasthashilpa, it added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)