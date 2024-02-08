Delhi: One dead as slab falls off boundary wall at Gokulpuri Metro Station

The incident took place around 11 am when a boundary wall (eastern side) of the elevated platform and part of a slab fell on the road below, according to a police officer. A part of the slab is still hanging.

One person died and at least two were injured when a section of the Gokulpuri Metro Station on the Pink Line in northeast Delhi collapsed on Thursday (February 8) morning.

Trapped under debris

Police said three or four two-wheelers parked on the ground got buried under the debris. One person, who was reportedly on his scooter when the incident occurred, was trapped under the debris and grievously injured. He died later, according to North East Delhi DCP Joy Tirkey, as reported by news agency ANI. The others suffered minor injuries.

“We are looking into the matter, and all necessary steps are being taken,” a senior official of DMRC said.

Fire tenders at spot

Several video clips of the incident shot on mobile phones by passersby also emerged on the social media, showing policemen removing the rubble of the collapsed portion from road and part of a ledge hanging precariously.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the collapse was reported at 11.10 am and four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

Police took out people trapped under the debris with the help of locals. The officer said all the injured have been admitted to GTB Hospital and efforts were being made to identify them.

A case under relevant sections of law will be registered in this matter, police said.

(With agency inputs)