3 arrested in connection with murder in Delhi's Vijay Vihar park

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man whose body was found with his hands tied behind his back in a public park in Delhi's Vijay Vihar, an official said on Monday.

The body was discovered on the morning of June 29 after a PCR call was received around 5 am about the body lying in Maharana Pratap Park, Vijay Vihar, he said.

"Police rushed to the scene and found the victim dead, with both hands tied with a white gamcha (cotton cloth), suggesting he had been overpowered and killed in a premeditated manner," a senior police officer said.

A case under Section 103 (1) (Murder) of the BNS was registered at Vijay Vihar police station the same day and an investigation was launched.

During the course of the probe, multiple teams were formed to scan the crime scene, examine CCTV footage from surrounding areas, and identify the deceased. Technical surveillance and local intelligence led the investigators to crucial leads.

"Based on sustained field work and interrogation of suspects, three people have been arrested in connection with the crime," the official said. PTI

