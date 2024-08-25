Delhi: Mistaking pistol for toy, Class 6 boy brings it to school

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A pistol without magazine was recovered from a schoolbag of a 10-year-old student in Delhi's Najafgarh, police said on Sunday.

The boy thought it to be a toy and carried with him to the school, they said.

According to a a senior police officer, the incident took place at a private school in the Deepak Vihar area on Saturday, following which the Najafgarh police station received a call.

On reaching the school, the police team found that a student of Class 6 had his father's licensed pistol in his bag. The pistol was without magazine, the officer said.

The boy's mother, who had been called in by the school management, said her husband owned the licensed pistol.

"The woman said her husband had passed away a few months ago and she had kept the pistol outside to deposit it at the police station," the officer said.

The boy told the police team that he thought it to be a toy, the officer added.

The police verified the pistol's licence, found it to be valid, and determined that no cognisable offence had been committed in the matter.

"The pistol was deposited by the boy's mother at the police storehouse the same day," said the officer. PTI

