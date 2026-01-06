Delhi ministers slam JNU slogans against PM Modi after Umar Khalid bail denial

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood on Tuesday criticised the raising of controversial slogans at JNU against Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

A group of students at JNU raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the university campus on Monday night after the court rejected the bail pleas, according to a purported video of the protest.

Law Minister Kapil Mishra said, "Snakes are being crushed and the snakelets are screaming. Those who are chanting slogans in support of criminals, Naxalites, and terrorists have now become frustrated because their evil plans are being shattered one by one. Those supporting these criminals should be given severe punishment." Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said protesting against a Supreme Court order is unacceptable. "If people start opposing court verdicts, the system will collapse," he said, alleging that some groups wanted to weaken the country.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said some political leaders and parties are standing with individuals accused in serious cases, which he described as part of a larger conspiracy to undermine peace.

He said people were free to protest against government policies, including those related to education, water, security or farmers, but there should be decorum in political discourse and no activity should go against the nation.

Sood further said that while individual legislators may express views in their personal capacity, the agenda of the Assembly and the government must remain within constitutional limits.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh said the country is capable of dealing with any challenge and accused those raising such slogans of trying to spread disorder. He said India is among the world's major powers and such attempts would not succeed.

BJP leader Harish Khurana said strict action should be taken against those involved in activities he termed anti-national. He also expressed concern over opposition parties allegedly extending support to such individuals.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both accused in the 2020 Delhi riots. PTI

