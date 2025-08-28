Delhi Metro fare hike leaves low-income household budgets strained

Every weekday morning, Jessica sets out from her home in Swaroop Nagar, traversing a long distance to her college in Maharani Bagh.

A diploma student of computer engineering at the Meerabai Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), her journey involves a bus ride to Jahangirpuri, a switch to the Metro, a line change, and then another bus from the Ashram to her campus. It takes her about an hour each way. Until last week, this cost her Rs 50 one way.

But on Wednesday morning, after Delhi Metro’s fare hike came into effect, Jessica found herself paying Rs 54.

“That may not sound like much to others, but for me it means Rs 108 every single day, five days a week. My father works as a painter, and my mother is a housewife. We manage our expenses very carefully. For us, even an extra Rs 4 per trip makes a big difference. I’ll shift to taking buses now because they’re free, but that means changing three or four buses and spending double the time to reach college. I don’t know how I will manage,” she said. Fare hike For some like her, who come from low-income families, even a “minimal” fare hike has repercussions. However, many commuters are not yet aware of the fare hike. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on August 25 that fares had gone up by Rs 1 to 4, depending on the distance. The hike has come after eight years. The minimum fare is now Rs 11 instead of Rs 10, while the longest journey costs Rs 64 instead of Rs 60. Fares for Sundays and national holidays are lower. Additionally, the Airport Express Line has seen a hike of up to Rs 5. Financial challenges In a statement, the DMRC spokesperson said the fare hike was a result of “considerable financial challenges”. Also read: Delhi Metro tickets now available on Rapido app via ONDC “The losses incurred during the COVID period and the loan repayment commitments to JICA have posed a grave challenge to DMRC’s resources. The need for mid-life refurbishment of the Delhi Metro trains, civil assets, and machinery, the expenditure on general upkeep of the network, and salaries to the human resources have also continued during this period,” it said in a statement. “Without any increase in passenger fares in the last eight years, the financial condition of the corporation was in considerable strain. Taking th above into consideration, the fare revision, ranging from ₹1 to ₹4, has now been implemented,” it added. A DMRC spokesperson said that in the financial year 2023-24, the Delhi Metro incurred “a loss before tax amounting to ₹1,781.69 crores”, and for 2024-25, the losses are “likely to be ₹1,598 crores (unaudited)”.