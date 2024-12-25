Structural modifications of Delhi's Mehrauli Archaeological Park impact historicity: ASI to SC

Structural modifications and alterations done at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Delhi have impacted the historicity of the place visited by many devotees, the ASI told the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The ASI informed the apex court that the park holds religious significance as Muslims visit the Ashiq Allah Dargah and the Chillagah of Baba Farid, a revered 13th century Sufi saint.

ASI’s observations

The ASI said an inscription on the tomb of Shaikh Shahibuddin (Ashiq Allah) says it was built in 1317 AD. "The structural modifications and alterations for the sake of restoration and conservation have impacted the historicity of the place," it said.

The ASI also said that the tomb was close to the citadel of Prithviraj Chauhan and fell within the regulated zone of 200 metres according to the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

What devotees do at complex

It said that any repair, renovation or construction work must be done with the competent authority’s permission.

"Both structures are frequently visited. Devotees light lamps at the Ashiq Dargah for fulfilment of wishes. They visit Chillagah to get rid of evil spirits and bad omen. The place is also associated with the religious sentiment and faith of a particular religious community," the report said.

Delhi High Court challenged

The Supreme Court brought the ASI into the picture following a plea seeking protection of the religious structures in the park. The Delhi High Court had earlier refused to pass specific directions for the protection of the structures.

The apex court was hearing a plea by Zameer Ahmed Jumlana, who said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had planned to raze the structures in the name of removing encroachments without assessing their historicity.

Old mosque demolished

The Delhi High Court had said that a religious committed led by Delhi’s Lt Governor VK Saxena could consider the matter.

Jumlana contended that the committee was not the appropriate forum to decide the antiquity of a structure.

The DDA had in January this year razed the 600-year-old Akhonji mosque in the area.