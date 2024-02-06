Delhi: MBBS student's body found hanging in college hostel room

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A final-year MBBS student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in the Maulana Azad Medical College here on Monday, police said.

The information about the incident was received at 1.30 pm, following which a team reached the spot and recovered the body, they said.

"We have taken custody of the body and sent it for autopsy. No suicide note was found," a senior police officer said.

The deceased's friends and family members are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide, the officer said.

The student's name is not being disclosed to respect the privacy of his family, the officer added.

The police said the deceased was 23-year-old woman studying in the final year of the MBBS course at the college.

A police source said the victim is a resident of Delhi and had gone to her house on Sunday and returned to the hostel the same day.

The student had food with her hostelmates and returned to her room late night. On Monday morning, her hostelmates knocked her room's door repeatedly and informed the warden after she did not respond, the source said.

The door was latched from inside, which was broken open by the police team and the body was found hanging, the source said.

"We got to know that she had no enmity with anyone," the source added.

"We are checking her call details and WhatsApp record to know why the woman took this extreme step," said the source. PTI BM RPA

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)