Delhi: Man stabbed to death for extramarital affair with ex-employer’s wife

Sachin Kumar, a 22-year-old waiter at a popular restaurant in Connaught Place, was killed by his former employer, Hashib Khan, for having an affair with his wife, said the police on Friday (April 5). The deceased also had a monetary dispute with Hashib Khan.

On coming to know of the affair, Hashib forced his wife, Shabina Begum, to invite Sachin to their home. Hashib then stabbed Sachin to death and the couple transported the body in their car to a forest area in Dasna where they dumped it.

Sachin’s family complained to the police on Sunday (March 31) that he was missing, after which the police registered a kidnapping case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla. The police examined his call details and found that his last location was in Sangam Vihar (South Delhi), upon which they focussed on Hashib Khan.

The investigation revealed that Hashib Khan, 31, owns a T-shirt production company in Sangam Vihar where Sachin was earlier employed. Sachin had borrowed ₹2 lakhs from Hashib, and had quit the company because of a dispute over the money. Sachin’s brother Mohit said that Sachin had managed to return ₹1 lakh.

What led to Sachin’s murder was probably Hashib discovering that he was having an affair with his wife.

The police have arrested Hashib and Shabina.