CBI arrests Kejriwal in liquor scam case; Delhi CM withdraws plea from SC

The CBI on Wednesday (June 26) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case after the Rouse Avenue Court allowed the agency to interrogate him in the court and formally take him in custody.

Following his arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order granting an interim stay on the operation of the trial court's bail order in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Counsels to file substantial appeal

A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, which allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea, was told by the AAP leader's counsel senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that since the high court has passed a detailed order on June 25, he would like to file a substantial appeal.

Singhvi informed the bench that new developments were taking place every day and Kejriwal has now been arrested by the CBI.

"We would like to file a substantial appeal to bring on record all relevant details and challenge the June 25 order of the high court in which bail order was finally stayed," he said.

The bench recorded the submission and gave him the liberty to file the appeal.

CBI arrest

HC order against trial court bail

Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI comes a day after the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court order granting him bail in the money laundering case linked with the excise scam case.

The trial court had granted bail to Kejriwal on June 20 and ordered his release on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

A vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said the trial court failed to appreciate the material placed before it by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and did not apply its mind while deciding the AAP leader's bail plea.

The judge also said the trial court ought to have given adequate opportunity to the agency to argue its case.

Reacting to the development, the AAP had said it disagrees with the ruling of the high court and will move the Supreme Court against it.

The Delhi excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the lieutenant governor ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to the licence holders.