Delhi liquor policy case: CM Kejriwal remanded in 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi Court on Saturday (June 29) remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody until July 12 in connection with a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Vacation Judge Sunena Sharma of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the order after Kejriwal's three-day custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ended.

The CBI had filed an application seeking judicial custody for Kejriwal, which was opposed by his counsel, senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari.

Kejriwal's lawyer highlights several issues

Chaudhari pinpointed several issues: The ongoing investigation since August 2022, Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court on May 10, the evidence collected by the CBI in January, and the prosecution sanction obtained in April.

He also alluded to the fact that Kejriwal was not arrested earlier to avoid interfering with Supreme Court proceedings.

The court remarked that while it must satisfy itself with the evidence for remand, once police custody expires, judicial custody is the only option, allowing the accused to apply for bail as per procedure. Chaudhari mentioned that the Supreme Court had been informed that the investigation would conclude by July 3.

CBI's view

In its remand application, the CBI claimed that Kejriwal did not cooperate and provided evasive answers regarding the increased profit margin for wholesalers under the new excise policy of Delhi 2021-22. The agency also alleged that during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave, the Cabinet approved the revised excise policy hastily, supposedly under pressure from certain accused individuals.

The CBI further claimed that Kejriwal evaded questions about his associate Vijay Nair's meetings with liquor business stakeholders and could not adequately explain his interactions with other accused individuals. The agency expressed concerns that Kejriwal might tamper with evidence or influence witnesses given that he is in an influential position.

Alleged scam

Kejriwal was first arrested by the ED on March 21 on money-laundering charges related to the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy. This was later scrapped after concerns raised by the Lieutenant Governor. The ED alleged that funds from liquor sellers were used to finance the AAP's campaign in Goa.

Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have consistently claimed that the Centre is misusing its agencies to target the Opposition with false accusations.