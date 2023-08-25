Delhi lines up plans to tackle heavy rains during G20 meet

A contingency plan has been put in place to deal with possible waterlogging at the G20 venue and other locations in the Indian capital if it rains during the two-day event next month.



The plan involves having a battery of tractor-mounted heavy duty 50 horsepower pumps deployed to clear excess water as well as mechanical road sweeping (MRS) vehicles, also mounted with heavy water jetting machines to clear mud and silt off road sides.

There will also be a 'super sucker' to clear clogged drains and sewer lines, officials said on Thursday.

The machines will be deployed round-the-clock and will be monitored by a set of employees and officers.

A tunnel leading to Ring Road at Pragati Maidan, the main venue, was submerged in water after heavy rains in the city last month.

It forced authorities to collect water in small reservoirs of 1,000 litres capacity each. This was pumped into reservoirs of 2,000 litres capacity, and further into reservoirs of 50,000 litres capacity.

Rains and Yamuna

Finally, the collected water was pumped into drains for discharge into the Yamuna river.

Delhi’s Lt Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday visited several sites that are prone to waterlogging, said a Raj Niwas official.

"We've come a long way since the flooding in July. Checked our preparedness for preventing water logging in the Pragati Maidan tunnel towards ring road,” Saxena wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10.

(With agency inputs)