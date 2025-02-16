Delhi LG faces backlash for edited X post on railway station stampede

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday (February 16) found himself mired in a political controversy following modification of his statement on social media regarding the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, which resulted in at least 18 fatalities, including five children, and numerous injuries.

In his initial post on social media platform X, Saxena said there has been an "unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede." He extended his "deepest condolences to the families of victims" and stated that he is coordinating with the chief secretary and the police commissioner to address the situation.









Edited message

However, within minutes, the Lieutenant Governor edited his message, omitting references to deaths and injuries, and simply described it as an "unfortunate incident." This move has drawn flak from several political parties which accused him of downplaying the severity of the tragedy.

There has been an unfortunate incident at New Delhi Railway Station.

Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address the situation.



CS has been asked to deploy relief personnel.



Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of… — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 15, 2025

The stampede occurred on platforms 14 and 15 of the New Delhi railway station, crowded with passengers heading to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The chaos was reportedly triggered by an announcement about a platform change, leading to confusion and a deadly rush.

High-level probe ordered

In response to the incident, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered a high-level inquiry to determine the causes and prevent future occurrences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his distress over the event, offering condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

This tragedy follows a similar incident last month during the Maha Kumbh, where at least 30 people lost their lives in a stampede, bringing to the fore glaring concerns over crowd management at large religious gatherings in India.