Delhi lashed by rains, more showers likely in evening

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday as the city's minimum temperature settled at 27 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) The weather department said in the next two hours, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas of the national capital, including Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmere Gate, Rajouri Garden, Red Fort, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Cantt, Akshardham, Palam, Safdarjung, and IGI Airport.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

The humidity was 85 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 67 at 3 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)