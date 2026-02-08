Delhi biker death: Labourer held for not raising alert, misleading kin

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a labourer employed by the sub-contractor who was arrested in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into an uncovered 15-foot deep pit in Janakpuri, officials said.

The labourer, identified as Yogesh (23), was apprehended for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities regarding the biker's fall and also for misleading the victim's family when they came inquiring about him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said.

Yogesh was present at the spot at the time of the accident and was among the first to become aware that a biker had fallen into the pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer-related project, the DCP said.

"Yogesh had informed the sub-contractor, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, about the incident during the night but did not alert the police or any emergency agency. When the victim's family reached the spot later that night, searching for him, Yogesh misled them by claiming he had no knowledge," DCP said. Yogesh subsequently fled the area.

The arrest comes a day after police arrested Prajapati, 47, for failing to inform authorities despite knowing about the fall hours before the police were alerted. Duty Magistrate has granted one day police custody for further investigation.

Police on Saturday said that call detail records showed Yogesh had contacted Prajapati around 12.22 am, following which the sub-contractor reached the site within 15-20 minutes.

However, police were informed about the incident only around 8 am the next morning, by which time the biker had died.

Yogesh had looked into the pit after being alerted by a security guard and had noticed a motorcycle with its headlight on and a human figure inside, police said earlier.

The victim, Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee of a private bank, was returning home when he fell into the nearly 15-foot-deep pit in Janakpuri on early Friday.

Police said the victim's family searched several hospitals, police stations, different areas, including close to the ditch, through the night but found no record of any accident case. Using mobile phone location data, the family and police personnel later combed the Janakpuri area before locating the accident site after several hours.

An FIR has been registered at the Janakpuri Police Station under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the sub-contractor and concerned DJB officials.

Police said Yogesh's role is being examined, and further legal action will follow based on evidence.

Teams are analysing CCTV footage and other technical inputs to establish the sequence of events.

Three DJB officials have been suspended in the case. PTI

