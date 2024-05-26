Owner of Delhi hospital arrested after 7 babies die in blaze

The Delhi Police has arrested Dr Naveen Kichi, the owner of the Baby Care New Born Hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area, where a fire has killed seven newborns, officials said on Sunday (May 26).

Dr Kichi had been on the run since the fire outbreak at his hospital late on Saturday (May 25), they said. The police have booked him under Sections 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Vivek Vihar police station.

Delhi Fire Services officials said a blaze erupted at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday (May 25) and spread to two adjacent buildings.

The fire had spread from the hospital to a boutique and a private bank in the next building, and an eyeglass showroom and a shop selling domestic articles in another building. A scooter, an ambulance and a portion of a nearby park had also caught fire.

Only five babies survive

Firefighters rescued 12 newborns from the hospital amid the raging fire with the help of locals, but seven of them died. Five of the rescued children are undergoing treatment at another hospital, they said.

Delhi Fire Service personnel alleged that locals were making videos and gathered close to them, hampering the rescue operation. A senior fire official said, "Several people had gathered at the spot and were recording videos of the fire. Many of them even came close to those trying to douse the flames."

PM Modi condoles deaths

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister condoled the deaths of the children.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.”

Calling the incident heartbreaking, Kejriwal said that "whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared".

PM Modi also announced a relief of Rs. 2,00,000 to the kin of the dead and Rs. 50,000 to the families of the injured.

(With agency inputs)