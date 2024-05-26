Delhi hospital blaze: Locals recording videos come in the way of firefighters

Seven now-born babies died on Saturday night (May 25) while five other sustained burns when a private hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar caught fire at around 11.30 pm which soon spread to nearby buildings and areas, damaging property. As many as 16 fire tenders were deployed to douse the raging fire.

Even as the fire blazed in and around Baby Care New Born Hospital, firefighting personnel faced several challenges during the rescue operation, none more so than clearing the crowd that had gathered at the spot and recording videos.

Delhi Fire Services officials said a blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital in the Vivek Vihar area around 11:30 pm on Saturday and spread to two adjacent buildings.

Twelve newborns were rescued from the facility but seven of them died. Five babies are undergoing treatment at another hospital, they said.

A senior Delhi Fire Services official said, "Several people had gathered at the spot and were recording videos of the fire. Many of them even came close to those trying to douse the flames." He added that people must avoid coming close to areas where a firefighting operation is underway to ensure that those dousing the flames can operate smoothly.

Locals hamper rescue operation

The fire had spread from the hospital to a boutique and a private bank in the next building, and an eyeglass showroom and a shop selling domestic articles in another building. A scooter, an ambulance and a portion of a nearby park had also caught fire, the official said.

"But the locals were standing between the park and the building and recording videos," he added.

Officials said the biggest challenge during such operations is controlling the public.

"Another challenge we faced was that there was no water source and low-hanging electrical wires. We are checking if the building had a fire NOC (no-objection certificate)," said the Delhi Fire Services official.

Locals help rescue babies

A senior police officer said the babies were rescued with the help of other people from a window behind the hospital.

They were taken to another hospital where six were declared brought dead while one died during treatment.

The bodies have been sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem.

The Delhi Police have booked the owner of the hospital, which did not have fire clearance, under Sections 304A, 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister condoled the deaths.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, “The fire tragedy at a hospital in Delhi is heart-rending. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this incredibly difficult time. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest.”





Calling the incident heartbreaking, Kejriwal said that "whoever is responsible for this negligence will not be spared".

PM Modi also announced a relief of Rs. 2,00,000 to the kin of the dead and Rs. 50,000 to the families of the injured.

(With agency inputs)