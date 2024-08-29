Delhi: Heavy rains cause traffic snarls, waterlogging; more showers likely

Rains that lashed Delhi overnight flooded several parts of the national capital, causing traffic snarls on Thursday (August 29) morning.

Minimum temp at 23 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The humidity level was 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative data for the national capital, recorded 77.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am Thursday.

The Lodhi Road observatory recorded 92.2 mm rainfall, Ridge 18.2 mm, Palam 54.5 mm and Ayanagar 62.4 mm, the IMD said.

Moderate rain, thundershowers forecasted

According to IMD parameters, 2.5-15.5 mm of rain is considered light rainfall, 15.6 mm-64.4 mm moderate, 64.5-115.5 mm heavy, 115.6-204.4 mm very heavy and over 204.5 mm extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD has forecast cloudy sky with moderate rain or thundershowers during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

Advisory for public

In posts on X, police put out information about waterlogged roads and asked commuters to plan their journey accordingly.

“Traffic movement is affected on both the carriageways of GTK Road, from Mukarba Chowk towards Azadpur chowk and vice versa, due to waterlogging near the GTK Depot,” the Traffic Police said.

It said traffic is affected on both the carriageways of MB Road, from Khanpur towards Shooting Range T-Point and vice-versa, and on the Rohtak Road's Nangloi to Tikri Border carriageway due to waterlogging.

“Due to waterlogging near GGR/PDR underpass and Ring Road under Dhaula Kuan Flyover, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vande Mataram Marg and NH 48. Kindly plan your journey accordingly," the Traffic Police said.

AQI at ‘satisfactory’ category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory” category with a reading of 60 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

(With inputs from agencies)