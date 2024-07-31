Delhi HC slams authorities and freebies culture over coaching centre deaths

The Delhi High Court slammed authorities on Wednesday (July 31) following the drowning deaths of three UPSC aspirants in a coaching centre basement, saying that such tragedies are inevitable in a "freebies culture" where taxes are not collected properly.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said a "strange probe" was going on with police action against the passerby who drove a car but no action against MCD officials.



The court said multi-storey buildings were being allowed to operate but there was no proper drainage.

"You want to have freebies culture, don't want to collect taxes... this is bound to happen," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

Taking a swipe at authorities, the court said they need to build infrastructure but are bankrupt and can't even pay salaries.

The court was hearing a plea seeking a high-level committee to investigate the deaths of three civil service aspirants in the basement of a flooded coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar on the evening of July 27.

The three who died were Shreya Yadav (25) of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Kerala.

